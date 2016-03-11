VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag consumers
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Vietnamese consumers losing interest in domestic products: survey

Foreign brands are stepping in as confidence in local goods wanes.

Vietnam gov’t orders heavier punishment for agency behind false toxic fish sauce survey

The consumer group was fined just $660 and its chairman got a ticking off over a scandal that caused widespread ...

Vietnam fuel group says customers should cough up for environment tax hike

But a former trade official warns tax hikes will draw 'reactions' from consumers and might affect consumption.
May 16, 2017 | 07:00 pm GMT+7

Overcharged in Vietnam: tips to avoid paying too much

From street vendors to souvenir stores and restaurants, stories abound of tourists been charged far more than they should have been.
March 17, 2016 | 10:52 am GMT+7
 
go to top