VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Subcriber Now Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag consumer protection
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Facebook, Twitter not fully complying with consumer rules: EU

The platforms are required to be responsible towards EU consumers in the same way as offline services.

Vietnamese consumers keep silent after rights violated: survey

Complaints in the food and beverage sector were highest.
 
go to top