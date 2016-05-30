VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag consumer price index
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Vietnam records lowest consumer price index increase since February

CPI rose a modest 0.1 percent on-month, the lowest increase in the past 6 months.

Vietnam aims to keep inflation under 5 percent in 2016

The Vietnamese government is committed to keeping annual inflation rate below 5 percent this year, the ...
 
go to top