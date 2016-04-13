VnExpress International
Tag consumer borrowing
China's "moonlight" generation puts tomorrow's growth on credit

China's hopes that consumer spending can become its new growth engine have taken a few dents in 2016, but a new generation of overspenders might give ...
 
