VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag construction materials
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Rising fuel prices push CPI up in May: GSO report

The General Statistics Office has announced that May's Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose by 0.54 percent compared to last month and 2.28 percent ...
 
go to top