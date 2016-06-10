VnExpress International
Vietnam plans stake-sell-off from giant construction conglomerates

Privatization is helping firms to build, literally, while raising cash for the state coffers.

Privatization helps Vietnamese contractors compete with foreign players

Vietnamese companies in the infrastructure sector have more chance to win projects funded by official development ...
 
