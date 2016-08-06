VnExpress International
Vietnam beats US in new 4G speed survey, ranks second in Southeast Asia

Connections are fast but availability is unstable, according to a global mobile network report.

10 pioneers who led the internet charge in Vietnam

These people are behind the arrival of the internet two decades ago, its endless expansion and popular service ...

Vietnam’s internet hiccup unlikely to be fixed anytime soon

Internet speed won't be back to normal until August 21.
