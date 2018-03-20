VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag Congress
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

US Congress struggles to meet deadline for government funding bill

Several thorny issues lingered, including funding President Donald Trump's border wall.

Philippine boxing star Pacquiao wins seat in Senate

Philippine boxing star Manny Pacquiao, WBO world welterweight champion, scored a big political victory on Thursday ...
 
go to top