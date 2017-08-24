VnExpress International
Vietnamese consumers losing interest in domestic products: survey

Foreign brands are stepping in as confidence in local goods wanes.

Communist Party chief laments political apathy among 'a segment' of young Vietnamese

'They have been manipulated by hostile forces to do things that run counter to the Party and the country’s ...

Is life better today than 50 years ago? Most Vietnamese say YES

Economic confidence helps Vietnam lead a divided survey on whether life has progressed over the past five decades.
December 06, 2017 | 12:07 pm GMT+7

Vietnamese shoppers no longer the world’s thriftiest: Nielsen

Consumer spending seems to be on the rise with less people interested in saving.
August 24, 2017 | 02:00 pm GMT+7
 
