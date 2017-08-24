The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net, All rights reserved
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
Browse all section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Tag
confidence
Sort by:
Newest
|
Oldest
Vietnamese consumers losing interest in domestic products: survey
Foreign brands are stepping in as confidence in local goods wanes.
Communist Party chief laments political apathy among 'a segment' of young Vietnamese
'They have been manipulated by hostile forces to do things that run counter to the Party and the country’s ...
Is life better today than 50 years ago? Most Vietnamese say YES
Economic confidence helps Vietnam lead a divided survey on whether life has progressed over the past five decades.
December 06, 2017 | 12:07 pm GMT+7
Vietnamese shoppers no longer the world’s thriftiest: Nielsen
Consumer spending seems to be on the rise with less people interested in saving.
August 24, 2017 | 02:00 pm GMT+7