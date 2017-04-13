VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag Con Co Island
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Speedboat service to Vietnam's Con Co Island suspended on safety grounds

The free service to the unspoiled island in the central region was launched just two weeks ago.

War-torn Con Co Island in central Vietnam finally opens to tourists

Visitors can reach the unspoiled tropical island using a free speedboat service.
 
go to top