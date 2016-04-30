The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net, All rights reserved
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter
|
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
Browse all section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Tag
competitiveness
Sort by:
Newest
|
Oldest
Vietnam scores low on global ranking of talent attraction
The country benefits from political stability and vibrant social networks, but technology and research spending are limited.
Vietnam climbs global competitiveness ranking thanks to market size: report
'Significant improvements' are still needed to institutional performance, higher education and business innovation.
Natural beauty, cheap prices drive Vietnam up global travel ranking
Captivating scenes and diverse cultures are the major draws.
June 08, 2017 | 07:52 pm GMT+7
Vietnam finishes third in Southeast Asia race for tourist dollars
Thailand is way ahead of the game, but Vietnam welcomed record tourism revenue in 2016.
May 18, 2017 | 12:00 am GMT+7
Vietnamese firms need improvement in corporate governance - VCCI
A lack of effective corporate governance hinders their competitiveness.
April 22, 2017 | 10:01 pm GMT+7
Vietnam is backsliding, now among least competitive economies in Asia Pacific
A lack of innovation pulls the country down in the Global Competitiveness Index rankings.
September 30, 2016 | 11:35 am GMT+7
Improved business environment to stimulate private sector growth
Vietnam wants to strengthen its economic muscle through the proliferation of private domestic enterprises.
May 19, 2016 | 03:31 pm GMT+7
PM's first resolution in attempt to change business conditions
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has signed his first business resolution which aims to ease the administrative burden faced by enterprises, improve transparency and government ...
May 01, 2016 | 08:10 am GMT+7
PM proposes support measures for businesses; says no criminalization of economic relations
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc proposed specific solutions to support businesses after hearing numerous petitions from over 1,000 attendees during a meeting with the business ...
April 30, 2016 | 02:21 pm GMT+7
Get Newsletter