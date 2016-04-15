VnExpress International
Vietnam's corruption crackdown at all-time high: Party chief

Corruption cases, even those relating to high-profile officials, are being stamped out.

China's Communist Party to discuss amending constitution, graft fight

New constitutions sets anti-graft policies as priorities. 

Corruption a ‘serious’ problem in Vietnam: official report

The government concedes that there have been many high-profile cases, promising strong action against corrupt officials.
October 27, 2016 | 10:31 am GMT+7

New minister on upcoming reform: expect certain friction

Vietnam has wrapped up its leadership transition, and the new administration has so far shown determination to embark on economic reforms. 
April 15, 2016 | 04:25 pm GMT+7
 
