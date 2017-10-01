The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net, All rights reserved
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter
|
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
Browse all section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Tag
Communist Party
Sort by:
Newest
|
Oldest
China allows Xi to remain president indefinitely, tightening grip on power
The amendments also include inserting Xi's political theory into the constitution and adding clauses to give a legal framework to a new super ...
Lawmakers divided over heavy tax on misdeclared income in Vietnam's anti-corruption bill
The bill would see a 45 percent personal income tax being levied on officials with misdeclared or unexplained ...
Vietnam's top Communist Party official retires early due to health reasons
Politburo member Dinh The Huynh was the executive secretary of the Party's Secretariat and chaired the Central Theoretical Council.
March 05, 2018 | 09:19 pm GMT+7
China sets stage for Xi to stay in office indefinitely
The Party proposes ending two-term president limit.
February 26, 2018 | 10:07 am GMT+7
Vietnam dismisses former provincial Party chief for promoting son to senior position
Le Phuoc Thanh paved the way for his inexperienced son to become Quang Nam Province's top investment official.
February 06, 2018 | 10:37 am GMT+7
Vietnam arrests once-rising political star for wrongdoings at state energy giant
Dinh La Thang faces the music for his mismanagement at PetroVietnam and is the latest political casualty of the anti-graft move.
December 08, 2017 | 07:06 pm GMT+7
Vietnam tries to whip Communist Party into shape with tough new anti-dissent rule
Expulsion is the harshest penalty facing members who do not toe the Party line.
December 07, 2017 | 06:40 pm GMT+7
China's Xi lays out vision for 'new era' led by 'still stronger' Communist Party
'With decades of hard work, socialism with Chinese characteristics has crossed the threshold into a new era,' said Chinese President Xi Jinping.
October 18, 2017 | 04:36 pm GMT+7
Xi to tighten clutch on power at Communist conclave
Xi has used China's economic might to bring more countries into the Asian giant's orbit.
October 15, 2017 | 10:03 am GMT+7
Ahead of key Party gathering, Vietnam reaffirms ‘no-holds-barred’ anti-graft push
Any action to be taken against Da Nang's top leaders will not affect the APEC Summit to be held in the central city this November.
October 03, 2017 | 10:46 pm GMT+7
In Vietnam, corruption can mean death. But so what?
Unless the day-to-day corruption that affects the masses is rooted out, any anti-graft drive would be just cosmetic, analysts say.
October 01, 2017 | 07:32 pm GMT+7
Vietnam’s ‘most livable city’ waits with bated breath as future of top leaders hangs in balance
The fate of the embattled Da Nang leader has been dominating daily gossip among both average citizens and local bureaucrats alike.
September 24, 2017 | 08:12 pm GMT+7
Vietnam tells officials to avoid graft and live modestly
They must display 'no corruption or opportunism... and be determined to push back against the degeneration in political ideology.'
August 15, 2017 | 04:11 pm GMT+7
Senior Vietnamese Communist Party official on sick leave with unknown illness
The head of the Party’s top watchdog has been appointed to hold the fort in his place.
August 01, 2017 | 10:50 pm GMT+7
Vietnam's vice minister faces dismissal amid corruption crackdown
Deputy trade minister Ho Thi Kim Thoa might lose all of her positions for financial malfeasance and the illegal appointment of a wanted former official.
July 31, 2017 | 11:43 pm GMT+7
View more stories
Get Newsletter