Tag commercialization
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Tourism obsession turns green retreat into construction site outside Hanoi

'For Tam Dao to become a high-ranking tourism site, we have to accept some impacts on life and the environment.'

Vietnam’s beloved Sa Pa might lose itself in tourism race: PM

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said tourism development must not harm Sa Pa’s ‘green jungle or ethnic culture.’

Stakes are high as Vietnam lifts casino ban for locals

While news of Vietnam opening up the lucrative industry probably comes as music to the ears of investors, critics are more cautious.
January 21, 2017 | 06:00 pm GMT+7
 
