All 955 miners trapped in South Africa resurface unharmed
The miners were stuck for around 30 hours.
At least 10 killed by collapse of church in southern Nigeria: resident
At least ten people were killed and some 15 wounded when the church collapsed.
2 dead after 3-storey colonial house collapses in Hanoi
The accident took place while construction on the next-door building was underway.
August 04, 2016 | 09:24 am GMT+7
Rescue workers search for survivors after India flyover collapse
The death toll from the collapse of a flyover under construction in the Indian city of Kolkata rose to 23 today after rescuers worked through the night with cranes and jackhammers ...
April 01, 2016 | 12:06 pm GMT+7
Collapsed railway bridge to be repaired by mid-July
Constructing three new spans and a pier for the Ghenh Bridge was the quickest way to re-establish the vital north-south rail link, the Ministry of Transport has said. The bridge ...
March 22, 2016 | 04:50 pm GMT+7
Bridge collapse cuts north-south rail link
Thousands of train passengers are being transported by bus between Saigon Station in Ho Chi Minh City and Bien Hoa Station in Dong Nai Province after the vital rail link was cut ...
March 21, 2016 | 05:08 pm GMT+7
Get Newsletter