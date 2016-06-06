VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag coffee. Phong Coffee
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Da Lat's off-road milestone for coffee lovers

Once upon a time, Da Lat stole the heart of one Hanoian. Since then, this highland city has kept him under its bitter-sweet spell called coffee. 
 
go to top