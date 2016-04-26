VnExpress International
Vietnam's May coffee exports extend downtrend to finish at 6-month low

Coffee exports for the 2016/2017 season have already fallen nearly 7 percent, based on government data.

Vietnam coffee exports grew in 2016 despite drought

Severe weather is expected to prevail in 2017.

Vietnam's coffee exports grind their way through historic drought

Forecasts have increased by 50 percent in the wake of positive figures. 
August 30, 2016 | 04:38 pm GMT+7

Vietnam's agricultural exports top $10 billion in first four months

The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development has reported that Vietnam’s agricultural exports touched $10.2 billion in the first four months of 2016, up 11 percent from the ...
April 27, 2016 | 11:34 am GMT+7

Historic drought cuts Vietnam’s coffee exports by 25 percent

Coffee plantations in the Central Highlands have been starved of water in recent months due to the worst drought to hit the country in over 100 years.
April 26, 2016 | 04:02 pm GMT+7
 
