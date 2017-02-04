VnExpress International
HCMC scraps proposed ban on jeans in public offices following opposition

The megacity has reconsidered the proposal after some people called it 'rigid' and 'silly.'

Vietnam, Thailand call for early conclusion to code of conduct in disputed waters

The prime ministers of both countries reaffirmed the importance of peace in the South China Sea.

ASEAN, China adopt framework for crafting code on disputed waters

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said the adoption of the framework created a foundation for negotiations that could start this year.
August 06, 2017 | 05:26 pm GMT+7

For the first time, Vietnam issues official etiquette guide for tourists

The tourism ministry wants to see good manners across Vietnam.
March 20, 2017 | 12:00 am GMT+7

Hanoi threatens to name and shame people with skimpy clothes

The city, aiming to become a 'civil and polite' destination, is working on etiquette .
February 04, 2017 | 02:22 pm GMT+7
 
