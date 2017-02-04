The most read Vietnamese newspaper
HCMC scraps proposed ban on jeans in public offices following opposition
The megacity has reconsidered the proposal after some people called it 'rigid' and 'silly.'
Vietnam, Thailand call for early conclusion to code of conduct in disputed waters
The prime ministers of both countries reaffirmed the importance of peace in the South China Sea.
ASEAN, China adopt framework for crafting code on disputed waters
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said the adoption of the framework created a foundation for negotiations that could start this year.
August 06, 2017 | 05:26 pm GMT+7
For the first time, Vietnam issues official etiquette guide for tourists
The tourism ministry wants to see good manners across Vietnam.
March 20, 2017 | 12:00 am GMT+7
Hanoi threatens to name and shame people with skimpy clothes
The city, aiming to become a 'civil and polite' destination, is working on etiquette .
February 04, 2017 | 02:22 pm GMT+7