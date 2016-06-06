The most read Vietnamese newspaper
4 missing after fishing boat capsizes off southern Vietnam
Two members of the crew have been rescued, but the search is on for the remaining four.
200 tons of tar, rubbish washes up along Vietnam's central coast
Authorities in Quang Nam Province are still struggling to clear up the mess after a fortnight.
Chinese coast guard involved in most S.China Sea clashes
China now has largest coast guard fleet in the world and its military muscle-flexing risks destabilizing the region.
September 07, 2016 | 10:18 am GMT+7
Three dead as storm rips across Australia's east coast
Giant waves, cyclone-strength winds and torrential rain swept three people to their deaths on Australia's east coast on Monday after the storm forced hundreds to flee their homes.
June 06, 2016 | 04:17 pm GMT+7
