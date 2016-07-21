VnExpress International
coast guard
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Amnesty accuses Europe of 'complicity' in abuse of Libya migrants

EU accused of actively supporting a sophisticated system of abuse and exploitation of refugees and migrants.

South Korean coast guard ship starts four-day visit in central Vietnam

The visit aims to bolster ties between the two countries' maritime forces.

Japan Coast Guard vessel joins maritime drills in Vietnam

The Philippines will also participate in the anti-piracy training exercises.
June 14, 2017 | 09:32 am GMT+7

Vietnam seizes Thai vessel carrying 260,000 liters of illegal gasoline

This isn't the first time Vietnam has intercepted such a high volume of smuggled gasoline.
July 26, 2016 | 10:58 am GMT+7

Vietnam Coast Guard chases down illegal Chinese fishing vessels

Vietnamese forces have cut short another illegal incursion by Chinese fishermen in its territorial waters.
July 21, 2016 | 05:59 pm GMT+7
 
