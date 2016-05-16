VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag coalition forces
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Turkish, coalition forces hit Islamic State targets in Syria, kill 27 -media

Turkish and U.S.-led coalition forces struck Islamic State targets north of the Syrian city of Aleppo on Sunday, killing 27 fighters, state-run ...
 
go to top