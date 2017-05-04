VnExpress International
Iran coal mine explosion kills 35

An explosion in a coal mine in northern Iran on Wednesday killed at least 35 workers and injured scores, state media reported.

Vietnamese firm signs deal with Laos to work on 60 million ton coal mine

A Vietnamese company signed a contract with authorities in Laos to search and mine for coal in the northeastern ...
 
