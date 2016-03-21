VnExpress International
Fast-growing Vietnam to invest $40 billion in electricity projects by 2020

The country is also shifting attention to renewable energy to meet the needs of the economy.

Vietnam aims to boost solar energy, reduce coal use

Vietnam’s government plans to significantly increase the contribution made by the solar energy sector and cut ...
 
