coal-fired power plant
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

PetroVietnam withdraws US loan application for coal-fired power project: NY Times

It's unclear whether the move was influenced by international pressure to end funding for coal plants to limit carbon emissions.

Malaysia's Janakuasa begins work on $2.2 billion coal-fired power plant in Vietnam

Vietnam continues to rely on coal to generate power, but experts urge rethink.
 
