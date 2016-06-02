VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag coach station
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Hanoi closes major coach station as it looks to revamp transport system

It used to be the quickest way to visit Ha Long Bay, but now tourists will have to use other stations.

Hanoi expansion drives coach stations to outskirts of city

Hanoi is drawing up a plan to develop a chain of coach stations on the outskirts of the city.
 
go to top