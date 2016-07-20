VnExpress International
HCMC to close river tunnel for 6 nights to make way for construction work

The Thu Thiem Tunnel will be closed to all vehicles between 11 p.m. and 3 a.m. this weekend and next.

Journalists protest Philippine move to close news website

Rappler, founded in 2012, has been critical of Duterte's 'war on drugs' campaign.

Lightning causes runway closure, delays at Saigon airport

Flights from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. will be particularly affected.
July 20, 2016 | 04:49 pm GMT+7
 
