Trump may reverse decision on climate accord, France's Macron says: JDD

'(Trump) told me that he would try to find a solution in the coming months.' 

Nations seek rapid ratification of Paris climate deal, 4-year lock

Many nations are pushing for swift ratification of a Paris agreement to slow climate change and lock it in place ...
 
