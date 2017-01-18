VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag Climate change
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

World temperatures hit new high in 2016 for third year in a row

'We don't expect record years every year, but the ongoing long-term warming trend is clear.' 

Climate change could cause 500,000 deaths in 2050

Climate change could cause significant changes to global diets, leading to more than half a million extra deaths ...
 
go to top