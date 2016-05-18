VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag clean water
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Two billion people drinking contaminated water: WHO

80 percent of countries acknowledge that their financing is still not enough to meet their nationally-set targets for increasing access to safe water ...

Ho Chi Minh City spills 30 percent of clean water through leaking pipes

Thousands of families in outlying districts are forced to depend on ground water.

World Bank grants Vietnam $119 million loan to support water supply projects

Vietnam has been offered funding by the World Bank to tackle major urban development challenges focused on clean water supply and wastewater treatment.
May 27, 2016 | 04:06 pm GMT+7

Free insurance and clean water for residents living near Da Nang’s stinking landfill site

Da Nang will provide clean water for 3,700 residents and free health insurance for about 2,000 locals living near the seriously polluted Khanh Son landfill site, according to ...
May 18, 2016 | 03:53 pm GMT+7
 
go to top