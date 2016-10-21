VnExpress International
classical music
Classical music: The Art of Chamber Music

A night of classical rhythms at the Saigon Opera House.

Movie music: Classical Music in Movies

A long-awaited program, especially for the young audience.

London Symphony Orchestra to make Vietnam debut with open-air concert

Live classical music will be echoing through the heart of Hanoi's Old Quarter.
February 22, 2017 | 10:43 am GMT+7

Classical music: Beethoven Cycle

Classic end to the year.
December 21, 2016 | 08:15 pm GMT+7

Concert: Classical music with Hoa Sen String Quartet

L'Espace
October 31, 2016 | 12:00 am GMT+7
 
