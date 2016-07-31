VnExpress International
Singapore seizes 3.5 tons of ivory en route to Vietnam

The shipment arrived from Nigeria and could have fetched $2.5 million on the black market.

Endangered sea turtle gets a lucky break in central Vietnam

The turtle was handed in by a local man who recognized it as a rare species.

Vietnam to destroy seized rhino horn, ivory

Customs departments throughout the country reported four major ivory seizures in October alone.
November 10, 2016 | 10:29 am GMT+7

Alleged rhino horn smuggler busted at Vietnam airport

The contraband would have fetched around $200,000 on the black market.
July 31, 2016 | 04:43 pm GMT+7
 
