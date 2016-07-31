The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net, All rights reserved
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
Browse all section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Tag
CITES
Sort by:
Newest
|
Oldest
Singapore seizes 3.5 tons of ivory en route to Vietnam
The shipment arrived from Nigeria and could have fetched $2.5 million on the black market.
Endangered sea turtle gets a lucky break in central Vietnam
The turtle was handed in by a local man who recognized it as a rare species.
Vietnam to destroy seized rhino horn, ivory
Customs departments throughout the country reported four major ivory seizures in October alone.
November 10, 2016 | 10:29 am GMT+7
Alleged rhino horn smuggler busted at Vietnam airport
The contraband would have fetched around $200,000 on the black market.
July 31, 2016 | 04:43 pm GMT+7