VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag cinemas
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Vin Diesel is king of the box office in Vietnam

His new movie 'xXx: Return of Xander Cage' became a monster hit, grossing more than $1.77 million during the week-long Lunar New Year holiday.
 
go to top