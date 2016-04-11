VnExpress International
Tag Christine Lagarde
World must 'seize the opportunity' of global recovery: IMF's Lagarde

'The long-awaited global recovery is taking root.'

IMF chief Lagarde found guilty over French tycoon payment

But Lagarde continues to lead the fund.

IMF, World Bank, UN unite to fight tax evasion

Four of the world's largest multilateral organizations joined hands Tuesday in the fight to help developing countries fight tax evasion.
April 20, 2016 | 08:06 am GMT+7

IMF defends negative interest rates despite risks

The IMF on Sunday defended negative interest rates set by central banks, given "significant risks" of slow growth, while acknowledging potential for dangerous boom-and-bust cycles.
April 11, 2016 | 08:09 am GMT+7
 
