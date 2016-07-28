VnExpress International
Tag Chinese visitors
Chinese airlines add more flights to Ho Chi Minh City

China now accounts for a quarter of all foreign visitors to Vietnam.

Vietnam witnesses massive jump in foreign visitors

Chinese tourists are flooding into the country, but not all of them are welcome.

Da Nang seizes tourist leaflets advertising 'China Beach'

A local bar was named and shamed.
July 28, 2016 | 04:52 pm GMT+7
 
