Chinese tourist killed, several injured in bus accident in Iceland

A bus carrying some 50 Chinese tourists crashed in icy conditions in Iceland on Wednesday, leaving one dead and ...

Vietnam's foreign visitors hit all-time high

More Chinese flocked to Vietnam in February as flights to HCMC and central Vietnam grew.
February 27, 2017 | 12:00 am GMT+7

Vietnam province eases visa policy for Chinese tourists

Visitors from China will be allowed to stay for up to three days in the border city of Mong Cai.
October 11, 2016 | 03:38 pm GMT+7

Vietnam witnesses massive jump in foreign visitors

Chinese tourists are flooding into the country, but not all of them are welcome.
July 29, 2016 | 02:52 pm GMT+7

Vietnam sends 66 illegal Chinese travel workers packing

Authorities are getting tough on the rising number of 'fake' Chinese tour guides.
July 22, 2016 | 05:29 pm GMT+7

Vietnamese airwaves interrupted by Chinese radio broadcasts

Chinese suspected of buying up land around a Vietnamese military airport near Da Nang.
July 19, 2016 | 04:03 pm GMT+7

Da Nang publishes booklet asking Chinese tourists to behave

The move takes place against the backdrop of growing anti-China sentiment in Vietnam.
July 15, 2016 | 01:33 pm GMT+7

Chinese tourists with bad behavior will be deported: Vietnamese minister

Chinese tour guides and travelers who insult Vietnamese culture and history could be fined and deported. 
July 09, 2016 | 07:55 am GMT+7

Travel agency fined after Chinese tourist burns Vietnamese money

Da Nang's Department of Tourism said it will revoke the business license of a travel agency for nine months after an incident involving a group of 25 Chinese tourists on June 14.
June 22, 2016 | 03:58 pm GMT+7

Cam Ranh Airport overloaded as Chinese tourists descend on Khanh Hoa

Huge numbers of Chinese tourists are flocking to the coastal province of Khanh Hoa, causing overcrowding at Cam Ranh International Airport.
June 08, 2016 | 04:48 pm GMT+7
 
