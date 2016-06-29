The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Chinese tour guides
Da Nang slaps fines on six illegal Chinese tour guides
The central city has had enough of Chinese migrants masquerading as guides.
Loopholes in management enable Chinese to distort Vietnam's history
The fact that Vietnamese have let Chinese purchase houses or work as illegal tour guides comes from poor ...
Illegal Chinese tour guides spread lies about Vietnamese history
After entering Vietnam on tourist visas, some Chinese citizens have started illegally working as tour guides and telling false stories about Vietnam’s history to their visitors.
June 29, 2016 | 01:56 pm GMT+7
