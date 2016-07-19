VnExpress International
Chinese products
Vietnam confirms tariff cuts for numerous products from China

China, which is Vietnam's biggest trading partner, is likely to benefit from low taxes.

Vietnam imposes safeguard tariffs on steel imports to block Chinese products

Steel imports from China accounted for more than half of the total import volume.
 
