Tag Chinese men
Chinese men jailed for bank card scam in Vietnam

The pair managed to make 33 successful transactions in just a day.

Greed gets the better of Chinese credit card scamsters in Vietnam

Not satisfied with over $25,000 in gold, they went back to the same shop to try again.
 
