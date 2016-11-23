VnExpress International
Chinese man
Chinese man arrested for stealing on Vietnamese flight, again

Keep an eye on your luggage; this is just the latest in a series of attempted on-flight thefts.

Chinese man arrested on child sex charges in Vietnam

At least three children have been identified from videos the man recorded on his phone.
 
