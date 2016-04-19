VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag Children
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Tunnels and trenches: Vietnamese children battle through the war

More than 100 photos are on display at the Temple of Literature in Hanoi showing how Vietnamese children lived through the brutal hardships of the ...

As economy booms, children toil in Myanmar

One in five children in Myanmar aged 10-17 go to work instead of school, according to figures from a census report ...
 
go to top