The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Follow us on
Edition:
International
|
Vietnamese
Home
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Contact Us
© Copyright 1997 VnExpress.net, All rights reserved
Go
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition
Vietnamese Edition
Contact us
|
Follow us on
News
Business
Travel & Life
Video
World
Browse all section
News
Debate
Perspectives
Business
Economy
Finance
DataSpeaks
Travel & Life
Food
Culture & Arts
Travel
What’s On
Video
Business
Travel & Life
News
World
Tag
children's protection
Sort by:
Newest
|
Oldest
Mini cars drive away children's fears of surgery
Clinics in France are experimenting with ways of avoiding anti-anxiety medication for children before an operation.
Family of Vietnamese girl killed in Japan seeks public support to press for trial
They want the man suspected of raping and murdering their 9-year-old daughter to be sentenced to death.
At Saigon orphanage, babies are left with no names and lots of questions
Meet the mechanic who has 65 'kids' asking: 'Why don’t I have a mom?’
January 24, 2018 | 05:45 pm GMT+7
7 uplifting stories from Vietnam to realize 2017 was not such a bad year after all
Restore your faith in human kind with these touching tales.
December 23, 2017 | 10:44 am GMT+7
142 children taken sick after school meal in Saigon
Many of them were hospitalized and diagnosed with gastrointestinal infections, and some are still trying to recover.
December 12, 2017 | 11:39 am GMT+7
Video captures shocking child abuse at Saigon nursery
The video shows three women slapping, kicking and punching the children, caning their feet and threatening them with a knife.
November 27, 2017 | 12:26 pm GMT+7
Vietnamese babysitter arrested after being captured slapping eight-week-old baby
Security camera footage shows the baby girl being hit multiple times in the face, head and back.
November 24, 2017 | 11:47 am GMT+7
The fate of Vietnamese tribal kids when education offers no way out
With zero prospects at home, many children in impoverished Ha Giang drop out of school to join the illegal workforce in China.
November 21, 2017 | 01:59 pm GMT+7
4 premature infants die of septic shock at Vietnamese hospital: police
The newborns all died on the same morning, an incident the hospital’s director has described as ‘not unusual.’
November 21, 2017 | 10:24 am GMT+7
Deadly open sewers claim another victim in southern Vietnam
The 11-year-old boy died a week after a teenage girl was caught in a similar fatal incident.
September 29, 2017 | 10:47 am GMT+7
Genital warts outbreak forces Vietnam province to dig deeper
10 families believe their young sons were infected while receiving unlicensed treatment from a local nurse.
July 19, 2017 | 11:37 am GMT+7
Cambodian court sentences Vietnamese man to 18 years in shocking child rape case
Videos of a naked two-year-old boy being tortured shocked the world in December.
July 14, 2017 | 10:15 am GMT+7
Vietnam steps up child protection with new internet law
The online sharing of a child's information or images must be approved by the child or their legal guardians.
May 16, 2017 | 05:28 pm GMT+7
Heartbreaking dropout letter of Vietnamese student points to perils of poverty
The boy doesn't want to leave school but he has to take care of his sick parents.
October 08, 2016 | 07:00 pm GMT+7