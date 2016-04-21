VnExpress International
Beijing kindergartens get permanent inspectors after abuse scandal: Xinhua

Police are checking allegations that children were 'reportedly sexually molested, pierced by needles and given unidentified pills.'

Vietnamese child trafficking victims in UK vanish from care: charities

Rescued Vietnamese children may abscond from care because they do not feel safe or feel isolated, particularly if ...

Child obesity grows tenfold since 1975: study

Almost two thirds of the underweight children lived in south Asia.
October 11, 2017 | 08:14 am GMT+7

Landslides kill 2, injure 7 in Vietnam's northern mountains

A 8-month-old child and her mother perished.
September 04, 2017 | 10:12 am GMT+7

Toddler hospitalized in Hanoi with brain damage in possible abuse case

The baby was left alone at the hospital without parents or relatives to take care of him. 
August 06, 2017 | 10:45 am GMT+7

Texan puts baby daughter in fridge after leaving her in hot car

A Texas man charged with causing the death of his six-month-old daughter by leaving her in a hot car put the baby in a refrigerator after finding her in desperate condition in the ...
June 23, 2016 | 09:28 am GMT+7

Most auditors in Asia find child labour in supply chains, survey finds

The majority of supply chain auditors across Asia have encountered child labour in the last two years, and in only a third of cases could they confirm the children were removed ...
June 22, 2016 | 08:17 am GMT+7

Child abduction prompts police to intensify loudspeaker communications

Police in Nghe An have been ordered to intensify communal loudspeaker communications regarding child abductions after a five-year-old was taken in Xa Luong commune and a ...
April 21, 2016 | 02:49 pm GMT+7
 
