Tag
child sexual abuse
Sex abuse laid bare by Australian artist in Vietnam
'It’s horrible when it’s not your fault, and you feel like you have to hide it.'
Child abuse cases prompt Vietnamese province to install cameras in kindergartens
Intensive mainstream and social media reports have prompted officials to intervene following a rising number of ...
UN calls for action over drawn-out child sexual abuse cases in Vietnam
The United Nations has raised concerns only four days after Vietnam’s president demanded answers on a prolonged child sex abuse case.
March 17, 2017 | 07:22 pm GMT+7
Police launch investigation into child sexual abuse case in Hanoi
The case has been stirring up frenzy on social media and the government has stepped in.
March 14, 2017 | 10:56 am GMT+7
Hanoi urged to speed up probes into suspected child sexual abuse
A 34-year-old man in the capital was accused of molesting an 8-year-old girl several times.
March 13, 2017 | 09:00 pm GMT+7
Vietnamese actor arrested in U.S. on child sex charges
Popular Vietnamese actor and comedian Hong Quang Minh, who goes by the stage name Minh Beo, was arrested last week in Orange County, California on suspicion of sexually assaulting ...
March 29, 2016 | 11:14 am GMT+7
