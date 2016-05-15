VnExpress International
Vietnamese-American pedophile on probation arrested ahead of retrial

The owner of the biggest hotel in Ca Mau Province who received a controversial verdict of just three years probation for having sex with a minor has ...

Internet providers urged to tackle live-streaming of child sex in the Philippines

Poor families in the Philippines are pushing their children into performing live sex online for pedophiles around ...

Vietnam named as new child sex tourism destination

Portugal, Moldova and Ukraine in Europe, and Laos, Cambodia and Vietnam in Asia have emerged as new child sex tourism destinations, prompting activists to call for governments to ...
May 14, 2016 | 05:57 pm GMT+7
 
