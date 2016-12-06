The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Vietnam arrests Parisian wanted for child sexual assault in France
The 49-year-old fencing coach has been accused of assaulting a 9-year-old student.
Life, on the other side of Saigon
An old couple raises their 9-year-old daughter on a ragged boat not too far away from the city's skyscrapers and ...
Vietnamese social media darling filmed whipping daughter
The man had drawn broad public sympathy before being caught abusing his infant daughter on the streets of Hanoi.
December 28, 2016 | 12:36 pm GMT+7
Charges filed in Vietnam's shocking criminal case of HIV injection
A group of three has been accused of injecting tainted blood into a 3-year-old boy in a revenge plot that rocked the whole nation.
December 06, 2016 | 10:28 am GMT+7