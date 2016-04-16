The most read Vietnamese newspaper
UN calls for action over drawn-out child sexual abuse cases in Vietnam
The United Nations has raised concerns only four days after Vietnam’s president demanded answers on a prolonged child sex abuse case.
Vietnamese comedian sentenced to 18 months for child molesting in US
The 38-year-old man, who has also been recorded as a sex offender, is expected to be deported later this month.
Vietnamese entertainer pleads guilty to child molesting in US
Minh Beo will be sentenced in December to 18 months in prison.
August 11, 2016 | 11:22 am GMT+7
Vietnamese celebrity pleads not guilty to U.S. child molestation charges
Vietnamese comedian Hong Quang Minh pleaded not guilty to allegations that he molested a boy during a dance-video audition as he showed up at an arraignment in Santa Ana, ...
April 16, 2016 | 08:19 pm GMT+7
