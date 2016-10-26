VnExpress International
'Child marriage' bill stirs outrage in Iraq

Social media has been flooded with criticism of the parliamentary bill, ranging from outright indignation to black humour, with anger also rife on ...

Malawi's abandoned child brides pushed into sex work as 'only option'

Although child marriage is illegal, nearly half of girls in Malawi are wed before their eighteenth birthday.

Child marriage persists in Vietnam's ethnic minority communities

The problem goes on in all 63 provinces.
