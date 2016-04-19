VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag child labour
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Most auditors in Asia find child labour in supply chains, survey finds

The majority of supply chain auditors across Asia have encountered child labour in the last two years, and in only a third of cases could they ...

As economy booms, children toil in Myanmar

When a boat stacked with gravel moors at a jetty in Yangon, 14-year-old Aung Htet Myat fills a basket he then ...
 
go to top