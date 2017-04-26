VnExpress International
PetroVietnam, foreign firms win license to build $1.27 bln gas pipeline

The project is the biggest new investment pledge in Vietnam to receive government approval so far in 2017.

Vietnam revives billion-dollar gas project after Chevron steps aside

Vietnam’s national oil and gas group PetroVietnam on Sunday resumed activities at its Block B gas project in the ...
 
