VnExpress International
The most read Vietnamese newspaper
International Edition
International Edition Vietnamese Edition
Get Newsletter| Contact us | Follow us on       
Tag chess
Sort by: Newest   | Oldest

Chess ace Le Quang Liem wins eighth gold for Vietnam at regional games

Liem narrowly defeated his Chinese rival with 0.5 point higher.

Girl barred from Malaysia chess competition over 'seductive' dress

The girl had been told her knee-length dress was 'seductive and a temptation from a certain angle far, far away'.

Quang Liem helps Webster University win chess championship

Vietnam's number one chess player led the Webster University team to victory at the Pan-American Intercollegiate Team Chess Championship 2015.
April 05, 2016 | 05:43 pm GMT+7
 
go to top