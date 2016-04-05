The most read Vietnamese newspaper
Chess ace Le Quang Liem wins eighth gold for Vietnam at regional games
Liem narrowly defeated his Chinese rival with 0.5 point higher.
Girl barred from Malaysia chess competition over 'seductive' dress
The girl had been told her knee-length dress was 'seductive and a temptation from a certain angle far, far away'.
Quang Liem helps Webster University win chess championship
Vietnam's number one chess player led the Webster University team to victory at the Pan-American Intercollegiate Team Chess Championship 2015.
April 05, 2016 | 05:43 pm GMT+7
